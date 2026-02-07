That recurring question about Sanju Samson opening or not opening the India innings was not asked during captain Suryakumar Yadav's press meet on the eve of the T20 World Cup opener against the USA, on Friday.

It was worded rather differently, more on the lines of how the management plans to handle the 'headache' of too many left-handers in the side. Ishan Kishan's incredible form and the return of the undroppable Tilak Varma were the rationale behind the probing.

After his explosive century in India's fifth and final T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram last week, which was followed by a powerful fifty in the warm-up match against South Africa two days ago, left-hander Kishan has more or less nailed his spot.

But which spot? "He won't play below No 3," joked Suryakumar. With the skipper set to take the No 4 position and Tilak proven in the No 3 role, the best slot to place Kishan is right up with opener Abhishek Sharma.

Suryakumar wasn't going to drop hints anymore. In his peculiarly funny way, he told a journalist: "Are you enjoying watching the fours and sixes being hit or not?"

He added: "I think it is a good headache and I feel it is an overrated conversation. At this stage, when you have played so much cricket against the left-arm spinners or off-spinners, whatever it is, you have played enough cricket and you (also) have practiced a lot.

"On a given day, irrespective of a spinner is bowling or a fast bowler is bowling to two left-handers or two right-handers, your job is to do what you (can) do (for) the best for the team and that is what is happening."

Even if he was specifically asked about Sanju Samson, Suryakumar would not give away much. Sanju did get his chance as an opener throughout the T20I series against New Zealand, but he could only collect 46 runs from five innings.

Should the management take the USA lightly -- which they are unlikely to do -- and include Sanju and Ishan Kishan in the XI, where will the Kerala star come out to bat? It could be a repeat of the Asia Cup scenario, where Sanju was tucked into a middle-order role.

The India-USA match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is set to be played at 7 pm. Before that, the Netherlands and Pakistan will set the ball rolling in Colombo at 11 am, followed by Scotland versus West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting 3 pm.