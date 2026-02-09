Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said a final decision on whether Pakistan will boycott its T20 World Cup match against India will be taken within the next 24 hours, amid ongoing discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Addressing the media, Naqvi said the PCB is awaiting responses from the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board on concerns raised by Pakistan. The high-profile India–Pakistan match is scheduled to be held in Colombo on February 15.

"We have held discussions, but it would not be appropriate for me to comment at this stage. Once we receive their response, we will take a decision," Naqvi said. He added that the PCB would consult Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before arriving at a final call. "After the ICC responds, we will go back to the Prime Minister for advice," he said.

Naqvi indicated that clarity would emerge soon. "An announcement will be made tomorrow or the day after," he said.

Referring to the meetings with ICC officials, Naqvi said Pakistan had engaged respectfully with all stakeholders. "We respect our guests, and the ICC came to us, so we treated them with due respect. Negotiations involving the ICC and Bangladesh are still ongoing. Bangladesh's stance was valid, and we supported it," he added.

Bangladesh have been ousted from the tournament for refusing to play in India, citing security concerns.

Naqvi also brushed aside suggestions that the PCB is under pressure due to ICC's warning of action. "You know we are not ones to be afraid of these threats at all. Everyone knows our Field Marshall (Asim Munir). We are not worried about any sanctions," he said.

Naqvi will brief Sharif and request him to withdraw the boycott call after being persuaded to do so by his Bangladesh counterpart, PTI reported, citing PCB sources. During his meeting with ICC deputy chair Imran Khawaja on Sunday, Naqvi had kept a few demands, including the resumption of Indo-Pak bilateral cricket and a tri-series involving Bangladesh, to offset the losses that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has incurred following their shocking ouster from the global event.

While Indo-Pak bilateral cricket isn't ICC's purview, the demand for a tri-series was summarily rejected. India hasn't played any tri-nation tournament for more than a decade now. However, the ICC might consider awarding the next men's U19 World Cup to Bangladesh.

During talks with Khawaja, Naqvi had raised a number of grievances. "He questioned Khwaja if the ICC had kept quiet if the Pakistan team had refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy at the presentation from any Indian board official," the source said.

The Asia Cup trophy lies locked at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) headquarters in Dubai after Naqvi, who currently heads the body, made it clear that only he would carry out the presentation formalities in full media glare.