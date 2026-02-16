Pallekele: Sri Lanka produced an emphatic all-round performance, led by Pathum Nissanka's superb unbeaten century, to outclass Australia by eight wickets in a group league match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday and seal a place in the Super Eight stage.

Chasing a target of 182, Nissanka smashed 100 not out off 52 balls, hammering 10 fours and five sixes to put the Australian bowlers under severe pressure. He added 97 runs for the second wicket with Kusal Mendis (51 off 38 balls) as Sri Lanka completed the chase with two overs to spare.

Earlier, Australia looked set for a massive total after skipper Mitchell Marsh (54) and Travis Head (56) powered them to 104 without loss. However, the innings unravelled after the openers' dismissal, with Sri Lankan spinners triggering a collapse as Australia were bowled out for 181.

Leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha was the standout bowler with figures of 3 for 37, while pacer Dushmantha Chameera picked up two wickets. Australia lost their last four wickets for just six runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the defeat, Australia remain on two points from three matches, with one league game left against Oman on February 20. Even a win may not be enough, as their qualification now hinges on results involving Zimbabwe, who have already beaten Australia and currently have four points from two matches.

Brief Scores: Australia 181 all out in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 54, Travis Head 56, Dushan Hemantha 3/37) lost to Sri Lanka 184/2 in 18 overs by 8 wickets (Pathum Nissanka 100 not out, Kusal Mendis 51).