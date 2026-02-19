India lost six wickets for seven runs to lose their second T20 match of a tour of Australia on Thursday. The hosts won by 19 runs after posting 163/5.

India had won the opening T20 by the DLS method, with openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana setting the tone for a chase.

The same was the case in Canberra as India made 57 in 6.3 overs before Verma fell for 29. India were 71/3 with Mandhana back in the dugout for 31, before skipper Harmanpreet and Richa Ghosh added 55 runs for the fourth wicket.

However, India suffered a mighty collapse thereafter, going from 126/3 to 133/9 in just 16 balls. Ashleigh Gardner claimed three wickets while Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland and captain Sophie Molineux bagged two apiece. The third match of the series will be played in Adelaide on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brief scores: Australia 163/5 in 20 overs (Georgia Voll 88, Beth Mooney 46, Arundhati Reddy 2/30) bt India 144/9 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 36, Smriti Mandhana 31, Shafali Verma 29, Ashleigh Gardner 3/22, Kim Garth 2/16, Annabel Sutherland 2/18, Sophie Molineux 2/37)