The West Indies made it a perfect set of four wins from the group stage of the T20 World Cup after defeating Italy by 42 runs at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Captain Shai Hope scored 75 off 46 to steer the Windies to 165/6. It was a modest total considering the batting strength of the side, but Italy's spinners Ben Manenti (2/37) and Crishan Kalugamage (2/25) played a big part in reducing their target.

However, the Windies' bowling was just as effective, dismissing Italy for 123. Shamar Joseph bagged 4/30, while Matthew Forde claimed 3/19. Captain Manenti scored 26 runs after taking two wickets earlier.

The Windies had defeated Scotland, England and Nepal in their earlier Group C fixtures. With three wins, England will join them in the Super Eights.

Italy's exit was already sealed, but the Europeans should feel proud to have secured a win on their tournament debut, a famous 10-wicket triumph over Nepal.

In their first match in Group 1 of the Super Eights, the Windies will take on Zimbabwe at the Wankhede in Mumbai on February 23. India and the West Indies will clash at the Eden Gardens on March 1.

Brief scores: West Indies 165/6 in 20 overs (Shai Hope 75, Crishan Kalugamage 2/25, Ben Manenti 2/37) bt Italy 123 in 18 overs (Ben Manenti 26, Shamar Joseph 4/30, Matthew Forde 3/19, Gudakesh Motie 2/24)