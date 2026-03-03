India's iconic cricketer Anil Kumble has revisited his fascination with wildlife photography on the occasion of World Wildlife Day, observed annually on March 3.

The retired leg spinner, who is regarded as one of the greatest bowlers, reflected on his passion for photographing the wild and said it has 'shaped a big part of my journey'.

Kumble recollected how he fell in love with the wild during a tour of South Africa in 1992. "While the focus was understandably on the significance of the series, I found myself drawn to the Ithala Game Reserve. That experience stayed with me long after the tour ended," Kumble posted on LinkedIn.

"Cricket has given me everything. But somewhere along the way, I learnt that to stay fully committed to it, you also need moments where the game isn't the centre of your world. For me, that realm has always been the wild.

"I've always believed that to remain fresh in one's primary profession, one needs to be a "rookie" in something else - the camera for me.

"Whether it's spending time in reserves across South Africa or observing big cats in their natural habitat, there's something about the quiet of the wild that restores perspective and brings me back with a new vigour.

"This World Wildlife Day, I encourage you all to carve out space for something that allows you to pause and reconnect - not just with nature, but with yourself, because sometimes stepping away is exactly what helps you return with the utmost clarity," Kumble posted.

The 55-year-old had a remarkable international career, picking up 619 wickets for India. After retirement, Kumble coached the Indian men's cricket team.