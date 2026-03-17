In recent IPL seasons, M S Dhoni has surprised the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans by batting way down the order. But South African legend AB de Villiers said that must change for the superstar to be more effective for his franchise.

"I feel that in the last few years, his role has purely been about keeping that brand as strong as possible. That's why I don't see a role for him batting at eight or nine and not really doing enough, like last season,” De Villiers said in a show on JioHotstar.

The South African, however, acknowledged that the Dhoni role in CSK was a tricky question to answer because “brands are built over years, and CSK have built this empire over many years with this MS Dhoni figure that's always been there. When you mention CSK, you immediately think of Dhoni”.

Every season, Dhoni keeps fans guessing if it might be his last in CSK colours, but the talisman turns up year after year in yellow. Dhoni is now 44. "It's a tricky situation, but Sanju Samson is the right guy to take over, and credit to Dhoni because he's hung around, waiting for the right person to come. If MS plays, I want him to put himself under more pressure and be the guy to handle those big moments.

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"We know he can be impactful with the bat, but if he's batting that low and not captaining, it feels like he's almost just making up for a spot for the wrong reasons. There's still a place for him, but he needs to bat higher, at least at six, maybe even at five or four at times."

The IPL will start on March 28, with the CSK's first match against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30.