Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, forgotten star opener Prithvi Shaw has said he's working three times as hard as before to return to the Indian team.

The 26-year-old has not been part of Team India since 2021 due to disciplinary and fitness-related problems. However, with just days remaining until the start of a fresh IPL campaign, Shaw sounded modest and determined.

Shaw addressed the media after a training session with the Delhi Capitals. On being asked if he aims to return to the national fold, Shaw replied: “That's why I'm playing. That's why I'm working very hard.”

The swashbuckling opener will be hoping to get back in the national reckoning with a productive season in the IPL. He was not picked for the last edition and so nearly went unsold in the auction ahead of the upcoming edition. Despite going with an affordable base price of ₹75 lakh, Shaw had no takers in two turns of bidding before DC offered him a lifeline. Shaw has only played for DC since making his IPL debut in 2018.

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“I work three times harder than before. I don't like to talk about it, but I feel like I'm giving 200% to come back to the Indian team or to win this trophy (IPL) or to give 200% on a practice day as well. It is not just about match days.

“If I'm not feeling good, I won't be practising because you don't get anything by practising 50%. If you are on the ground, you give your 100% or you don't come to the ground. However, the year has gone by or whatever the ups and downs, I've always respectfully smiled.

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“Obviously, the thought of when I'll be back (in the Indian team) remains in the mind. The only solution is to work hard. If you have made some mistakes, learn from them. Once you grow up, you realise your mistakes and you don't need to talk to someone else. Before your seniors or mentors tell you about it, you realise it and move forward,” Shaw said.