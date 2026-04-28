Rajasthan Royals ended Punjab Kings’ unbeaten run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a six-wicket win at Mullanpur on Tuesday.

South African Donovan Ferreira scored an unbeaten 52 off 26 as Punjab chased down a target of 223 with four balls to spare.

Shubham Dubey remained unbeaten on 31 off 12, while Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 3/36 for Punjab.

The hosts had posted a fighting total of 222/4 with Marcus Stoinis top scoring with a 22-ball 62 not out and Prabhsimran Singh making 59.

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The Royals made a sollid start with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi going past 50 in three overs. Teenage batting sensation, Sooryavanshi, clubbed five sixes to 43 off 16 before being removed by Arshdeep Singh.

Jaiswal went on to make a 27-ball 51 but became one of the three victims of Chahal's spin. The Royals were pulled back in the game by Ferreira and Dubey, who added an unbeaten 77 for the fifth wicket.

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Despite the loss, Punjab remain top of the table with 13 points from eight matches, a point more than Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while the Royals have climbed to the third spot on 12 points from nine.