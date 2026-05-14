Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned his maiden call-up to the senior side as he has been included in the India A squad for an upcoming one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka.

The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals star will play under the captaincy of Tilak Varma in the series featuring Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. The series will be played in Dambulla from June 9 to 21.

The explosive left-hand opener had impressed in the Under-19 Men's World Cup held in Zimbabwe and Namibia in January-February this year, which India won. He was the Player of the Tournament.

Sooryavanshi has scored two IPL centuries, the first off 35 balls in his debut season in 2025 and the other in the ongoing edition. He smashed the 36-ball century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur in April.

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Sooryavanshi’s call-up to the senior set-up puts an end to a debate on whether he was ready for the men’s game.

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the youngest to make a senior India appearance. The cricket great was 16 years and 205 days when he made his Test debut against Pakistan. Sachin made his ODI debut at 16 years and 238 days, also against Pakistan in 1989.

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The record for the youngest T20I player from India is held by Washington Sundar, who was 18 years and 80 days when he made his debut against Sri Lanka in 2017.

India A squad for tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.