As Kerala gears up to shrug off its disappointing 2025-26 Ranji Trophy run, the road ahead appears far tougher this season after the BCCI placed the side in a challenging Elite Group C for the 2026-27 domestic campaign.

Kerala have been grouped alongside Bengal, Delhi, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha and Services — a pool packed with experienced domestic heavyweights and consistent knockout contenders.

Among them, Bengal stand out as one of the strongest sides in the competition, having reached the semi-finals last season while also carrying a rich Ranji history. Delhi and Gujarat too, possess strong squads capable of troubling any opposition.

The difficult draw comes after Kerala endured a disappointing 2025-26 season following their dream run to the Ranji final a year earlier. After finishing runners-up in 2024-25, Kerala managed just one victory in seven matches last season and ended with only 14 points.

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Their only win came against Goa in the final round of the league stage. Kerala also dropped crucial first-innings points against Maharashtra in a drawn game, while heavy innings defeats against Karnataka and Chandigarh derailed their campaign.

Adding to the uncertainty, head coach Amay Khurasiya departed after the season following the end of his contract. Amay had guided Kerala to their maiden Ranji Trophy final in the 2024-25 season, where they eventually lost to Vidarbha. The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has already invited applications for the post, and the team could be formed thereafter.

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Kerala will begin their new Ranji campaign against Jharkhand on October 11. The side will play four home matches at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram against Services, Bengal, Odisha and Delhi.