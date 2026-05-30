Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday at 7.30 pm, aiming to win their second consecutive title.

On paper, RCB are favourites due to their fearless, high-risk approach throughout the tournament.

Players like Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt (when available), and Venkatesh Iyer have consistently powered the team with strong batting performances.

Despite facing occasional challenges, RCB has been the only team to cross 200 runs regularly in this IPL edition.

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Captain Rajat Patidar has brought stability to the side with his calm leadership.

While not as flamboyant as previous captains Kohli or Faf du Plessis, Patidar keeps both senior players and newcomers comfortable and focused.

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RCB also boast a strong bowling line-up, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, which has been effective in restricting opposition batters from the powerplay.

The team will rely on Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam, and Krunal Pandya, who have all contributed with both the ball and bat.

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For the Titans, the top-order trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler has carried the batting responsibility. Gill has scored 722 runs at a strike rate of 163, Sudharsan 710 at 159, and Buttler 507 at 157.

Their consistency will be crucial for GT, especially since their middle-order is relatively inexperienced. GT has won five out of seven home games this season, which adds to their confidence.

GT’s bowling attack, featuring Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, and Prasidh Krishna, can challenge RCB’s strong batting lineup.

Rabada, the current Purple Cap leader with 28 wickets, and Siraj have been particularly effective, bowling 165 and 162 dot balls respectively to restrict scoring even on friendly pitches.

Siraj’s fitness will be closely monitored after he required shoulder treatment during Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals, though he completed his quota of four overs.

RCB’s batting depth and range-hitters give them an edge, but GT’s varied bowling attack could make the final competitive if conditions favour them.

Teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Phil Salt, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Shahrukh Khan, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Manav Suthar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra.