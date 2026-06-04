India's batting ace Virat Kohli is likely to be out of the ODI series opener against Afghanistan on June 13.

According to news agency PTI, which quoted a BCCI source, Kohli has a "hamstring injury". The 37-year-old last played for India in January this year, scoring 124 off 108 deliveries as India lost an ODI to New Zealand at Indore.

Kohli was in stellar form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) season, powering the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a successful defence of their title.

Kohli scored a match-winning 75 not out in the final against the Gujarat Titans. He was fourth among the leading run-getters with 675 runs from 16 innings, including a century and five half-centuries.

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Kohli and Rohit Sharma only play the ODI format for India, having retired from T20Is and Test cricket. Rohit's availability in the ODI series also remains doubtful as he had fitness issues during the IPL season.

Kohli recently said that he wants to play for India in the next ODI World Cup to be held in October-November 2027. India won the men's ODI World Cup in 2011.

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India and Afghanistan play a one-off Test in Chandigarh, starting June 6, following which the teams will head to Dharamsala for the ODI series opener. The three-match ODI series will also feature matches in Lucknow (June 17) and Chennai (June 20).