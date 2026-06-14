Deepti Sharma produced a career-best spell and became the highest wicket-taker in Women's T20 International history as India thrashed Pakistan by 64 runs in their Women's T20 World Cup opener at Edgbaston on Sunday.

After Smriti Mandhana's fluent 68 and Richa Ghosh's explosive late cameo propelled India to 170 for 6, Deepti dismantled Pakistan's batting line-up with figures of 5 for 10 in four overs as the rivals were bowled out for 106 in 17 overs.

Apart from Muneeba Ali's fighting 41 off 35 balls, Pakistan's batting lacked conviction against India's spin attack. Left-arm spinner Shree Charani chipped in with 3 for 21, while Shafali Verma also struck with the ball.

Deepti's influence extended beyond her bowling. The all-rounder produced a direct-hit run out to end Muneeba's resistance and effectively extinguish Pakistan's hopes of a comeback.

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The conditions increasingly favoured India's spinners as the match progressed. With this being the third game played on the same Edgbaston surface, there was noticeable turn and grip, making strokeplay difficult. Deepti exploited those conditions expertly and was virtually unplayable throughout her spell.

Earlier, Mandhana anchored India's innings with a classy 44-ball 68, combining elegance with authority. Her knock, studded with nine fours and two sixes, laid the platform before Ghosh's blistering 34 off 17 balls provided the finishing touches.

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The pair's efforts ensured India recovered from early setbacks after Shafali Verma (6) and Jemimah Rodrigues (1) departed cheaply, leaving the team at 18 for 2.

Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (36 off 35) steadied the innings with a crucial 91-run partnership for the third wicket. While Mandhana relied on timing and footwork, Harmanpreet mixed caution with aggression, using the sweep and slog sweep effectively against the spinners.

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Mandhana brought up her half-century in just 34 balls and survived two chances during her innings as Pakistan's fielders failed to hold on to difficult opportunities.

After her dismissal, India briefly lost momentum as Bharti Fulmali was stumped for a duck and Harmanpreet fell attempting to accelerate. However, Ghosh's late assault, including a punishing over that yielded 23 runs off left-arm seamer Tasmia Rubab, ensured India crossed the 170-mark.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (2/33) and spinner Sadia Iqbal (2/41) were the pick of the bowlers, but their efforts were not enough to prevent India from registering a commanding opening victory.

(With PTI inputs)