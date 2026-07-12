England completed a clean sweep of the T20 series against India with a 56-run win in the fifth and final match at Southampton. The hosts won the five-match series 4-0, with the first one washed out.

Sanju Samson, back in the side after the series opener, made a breezy 27 but was dismissed by Sam Curran. Fifties from Ishan Kishan (56) and Tilak Varma (53) were not sufficient as India's innings folded for 201/8 in response to England's imposing total of 257/3.

English opener Jos Buttler rolled back the years with a powerful century (131 off 64), while skipper Harry Brook made a 45-ball 95 not out. After Phil Salt's (6) early dismissal, Buttler and Brook stitched up 233 runs for the second wicket.

For the Indian team, the humiliating series defeat also meant they slipped to the second position in the ICC T20I team rankings. Team India had held pole position for 1,601 days, but England has taken over.

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Under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, India have lost six games, and the BCCI could ring up a change in the leadership. India's 125-run defeat in the third match was their heaviest in the format.

India went to England after a 2-0 series defeat in Ireland. Consecutive series defeats make it worse for Team India, which retained the world title in March.