Kerala's Under-23 captain, Manav Krishna, scored a century for India U-19 against Sri Lanka U-19 in the first Youth Test that ended in a draw at Galle on Thursday.

The 18-year-old made a fine 100 off 153 balls as India U-19 made 576 in response to Sri Lanka U-19's first innings score of 424/9 declared.

Openers Lakshya Raichandani (207) and Sagar Virk (134) gave India U-19 a great start, stitching up 295 runs. Besides the three centurions, no other batter scored more than 42 runs (Kush Patel).

Earlier, Senuja Wekunagoda's 233 powered Sri Lanka's first innings. The hosts ended their second innings at 178/6 declared on the fourth and final day to settle for a draw.

ADVERTISEMENT

India U-19s began their tour of the island nation on July 4, starting with a three-match Youth ODI series. The hosts won it 2-1. The two sides will play a second Youth Test at Colombo, starting July 20.

Manav, who is a right-hand batter and wicketkeeper, is one of the rising stars in Kerala cricket. He famously scored a century to pull Kerala from the verge of an innings defeat against Saurashtra in a Cooch Under-23 Trophy match last November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala were in danger of losing after conceding a 272-run lead in the first innings before Manav scored an outstanding 189 off 233.