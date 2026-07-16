Joe Root anchored England's chase with an unbeaten 99 as the hosts defeated India by four wickets in the second ODI to level the three-match series here on Thursday.

England overhauled the modest target with 35 balls to spare.

England, who opted to field, dismissed India for 233 in 44 overs following a mid-innings collapse.

Virat Kohli (65 off 66 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (66 off 71) were the main contributors to India's below-par total, while Jofra Archer led the England attack with figures of 3/47.

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From 178/3 inside 32 overs, India were bowled out in the 44th over.

India won the first ODI at Birmingham by six wickets. The final ODI is at the Lord's on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)