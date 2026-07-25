India's 15-year-old phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has finally found a favourite venue outside India — and it's the Harare Sports Club ground in Zimbabwe.

The teenage sensation scored a 19-ball fifty at the venue in India's first Twenty20 International against Zimbabwe. India will again take on the African side today at the same ground, with Vaibhav expected to open after his dazzling knock in the series opener.

Also Read Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes maiden senior India fifty in 18 balls

"I love the vibe here," the soft-spoken Sooryavanshi told BCCI.tv of the venue, which will host all three matches of the series.

His love for the ground, however, began much before this series. Earlier this year, the opener hammered 175 off 80 balls in the Under-19 World Cup final against England at the same Harare Sports Club ground, powering India to a comprehensive victory.

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However, he was cautious enough not to take things for granted. "There are certain grounds where you love to score runs, and that's maybe the case here, but I'm certainly not taking anything for granted," he added.

The left-handed batter said he would continue to give his best at the venue. "I'm just trying to give my best, regardless of the venue, contribute to the team and do well," he said.

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Sooryavanshi became the youngest cricketer to represent India last month, but struggled in the three T20Is he played in England.

However, the first game against Zimbabwe offered a chance of revival for him. Helped by his half-century, India chased down a target of 126 with 40 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

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The Rajasthan Royals batter said his maiden T20I half-century had given him confidence that he had turned a corner. "If you can play this kind of innings at the starting phase of your career, it gives you the confidence to do well in the next match. I felt I was in my zone, and I just backed my strength," he said.