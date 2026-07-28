As the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on Tuesday announced India's squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the biggest surprise was the return of Ravindra Jadeja.

India have named a 15-member squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

This will be Jadeja's first appearance in Indian colours since January 2026, when he featured in an ODI against New Zealand. He sustained a tennis elbow injury in May and has been out of action since.

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan have also been included in the squad, but their availability is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

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KL Rahul has been named vice-captain to skipper Shubman Gill. He will play a key role in the batting line-up alongside Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel. The squad also includes Devdutt Padikkal as an additional batting option.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was unavailable for selection for the first Test after sustaining an injury during the white-ball tour of England earlier this month.

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India will play two Tests in Sri Lanka as part of the World Test Championship cycle. The first Test will be held in Galle from August 15 to 19, while the second will be played at the SSC in Colombo from August 23 to 27.

India will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing run in Test cricket, having lost series to New Zealand (home), South Africa (home) and Australia (away).

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Sri Lanka could provide the ideal opportunity to begin that turnaround, with India having won their last two Test series in the country in 2015 (2-1) and 2017 (3-0).

India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, while Sri Lanka are sixth, according to the ICC standings.

Squad:

Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.

* Availability will be subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI COE.