Jasprit Bumrah's injury has paved the way for a historic moment in Indian cricket. Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has earned his maiden call-up to the senior national team for India's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, becoming the first cricketer from the Kashmir Valley to be named in India's Test squad.

The 29-year-old fast bowler from a remote village in Baramulla is only the third player from Jammu and Kashmir to receive a senior India call-up after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik. While Rasool and Malik represented India in limited-overs cricket, Nabi is the first from the Valley to break into the Test squad.

Nabi replaces Bumrah, who has been ruled out after failing to recover fully from the left knee injury he sustained during the ODI series against England.

"The Men's Selection Committee has named Auqib Nabi as Bumrah's replacement. The Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler earns his maiden call-up to the senior national team," the BCCI said in a statement.

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The call-up caps a remarkable rise for Nabi, who has been one of the standout performers in domestic cricket. He picked up 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including 60 in the 2025-26 campaign, playing a pivotal role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph.

A useful lower-order batter as well, Nabi further strengthened his credentials by claiming six wickets in two first-class matches during India A's recent tour of Sri Lanka.

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Meanwhile, Bumrah's recovery has taken longer than expected after swelling in his injured knee proved more serious than initially assessed. The BCCI's Sports Science team at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru opted against rushing the pace spearhead back into action, considering India's demanding international schedule in the coming months.

The 32-year-old had already missed the third ODI against England at Lord's after suffering the injury during the series.