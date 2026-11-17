Chennai: The curtains fell on the playing days of cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as Chennai Super Kings announced his retirement from all formats of cricket in an official post on their Instagram handle on Tuesday. The veteran wicket-keeper will take a new role as a mentor at his franchise.

"Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home," said former ICC Chairman and CSK owner N Srinivasan in the statement.

“MS will continue to be a part of the CSK family as a mentor. His experience and expertise are invaluable to us, especially during this phase of transition. With many youngsters in the squad, his guidance will help shape the next generation of CSK,” Chennai Super Kings co-owner and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president Rupa Gurunath said.

Dhoni led Super Kings to five IPL titles, the joint-most by any captain, apart from two Champions League T20 titles, the most by any skipper. The 45-year-old was their second-highest scorer with 5,314 runs, and the most-capped player with 272 appearances. The World Cup-winning captain had retired from international cricket in August 2020.