On Tuesday, off the fourth ball of the 13th over, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breached the 200-run mark in style, launching UAE’s Basil Hameed over wide long-on for a towering six to reach his first-ever double hundred on Tuesday. Though his blistering knock ended later the same over, he broke the fastest double-century record in List A Cricket at the Asia Cup Rising Stars. Interestingly, the UAE skipper who dismissed the youngster after his rampage hails from Kozhikode, Keralam.

At the receiving end of one of cricket's most iconic knocks, Hameed reflected on the teenager’s innings. “Superhuman! That is the only word to describe Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s innings. Truth be told, we’re still trying to process what just hit us; he didn't even give us a moment to catch our breath,” said Hameed, who has been in UAE national cricket team for nearly 12 years.

“We don't have a weak bowling attack by any stretch, nor was the pitch a complete batting paradise. That’s precisely why we were able to dismiss explosive batters like Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh. But against Vaibhav, we were utterly helpless. He is the textbook definition of a wonderkid,” said the all-round spinner.

On UAE’s counter attempts to dismiss the youngster, Hameed said: “One side of the ground had a short boundary while the other was quite large. We planned to bait him into hitting toward the bigger side, but he cleared the ropes with effortless ease. Almost all of his sixes travelled well over 80 metres.”

“He possesses an extraordinary bat swing; we were just left marvelling at how someone his age could generate that kind of power”, he said.

“Eventually, I did manage to take his wicket, right after he brought up his double century. By then, the damage was already done. It was truly an out-of-this-world knock. But what could we do? Being on the receiving end, we could hardly sit back and enjoy it,” added Hameed.