Kochi: With just three league fixtures to go, the Super League Kerala (SLK) has come down to a nail-biting numbers game. Calicut FC and Malappuram FC have long punched their tickets to the semifinals. Now, a fierce three-way battle has erupted for the remaining two berths among Forca Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans, and Kannur Warriors.

An uphill battle for the Warriors

Currently sitting fifth with 10 points, Kannur Warriors can draw level with Kochi on 13 points if they manage to beat Malappuram in regulation time on Wednesday. Kannur will march into the semifinals if Kochi falls to Calicut within 90 minutes on Thursday or Thiruvananthapuram fails to defeat Thrissur in regulation time on November 27.

If Kannur edges Malappuram via a penalty shootout, they will pick up only two points (taking their tally to 12), but they can still go through, provided Thiruvananthapuram loses to Thrissur. A defeat to Malappuram, however, will slam the door shut on Kannur, instantly propelling both Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram into the semifinals before either even kicks a ball in their final games.

Hopes at home for Kochi

Sitting on 13 points, Forca Kochi will bank on home advantage when they square off against Calicut FC tomorrow. With Calicut already having pocketed the League Shield, Kochi needs just a single point to punch their semifinal ticket; a draw in 90 minutes will be all it takes.

Even a defeat won't necessarily end their campaign, though things could get dicey. If Kannur beats Malappuram in regular time, they will also finish on 13 points. If Thiruvananthapuram can secure at least a shootout win over Thrissur, they will finish with 13 or more points. If both scenarios unfold, Kochi will face a heartbreaking exit.

Kombans in the driver’s seat

Thiruvananthapuram Kombans face Thrissur Magic FC, the only side already out of contention, in their final league outing. A regulation-time win against Thrissur will hoist the Kombans to 14 points, sealing their semifinal spot outright.

ADVERTISEMENT

A shootout victory would leave them on 13 points. Even then, their chances remain bright. They would qualify if Kannur fails to defeat Malappuram in regular time, provided Kochi also loses to Calicut within 90 minutes. However, a regulation-time defeat against Thrissur would leave Thiruvananthapuram stranded on 11 points, in which case their only lifeline would be Malappuram defeating Kannur in regulation time.