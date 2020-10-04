{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

La Liga: Real Madrid get the better of Levante

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Aerial duel
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action with Levante's Sergio Postigo. Photo: Reuters
SHARE

Madrid: Goals from Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema plus some top class saves from Thibaut Courtois gave Real Madrid a 2-0 win away to Levante on Sunday for a third consecutive La Liga victory.

Brazilian forward Vinicius, Madrid's match-winner in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Real Valladolid, also gave his side the lead at Levante, controlling a loose ball inside the area and taking his time to curl into the far corner in the 16th minute.

Madrid missed a series of chances to extend their lead but in the end had to rely on another exceptional performance from goalkeeper Courtois to see out the victory, before Benzema added their second goal deep in added time on the break.

The win took the champions top of the standings with 10 points after four games, despite starting the season later than many of their counterparts.

Advertisement
MORE IN FOOTBALL
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES