Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler named East Bengal head coach

New Delhi: Former England striker and Liverpool great Robbie Fowler was on Friday announced by East Bengal as their new head coach. Former India international Renedy Singh has meanwhile been announced as the assistant coach for the team that will be taking part in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).



"It is a two-year contract as of now but we hope to have a long, fruitful, and trophy laden collaboration. Robbie comes in with a wealth of experience having played with and against the best," said H M Bangur, managing director of Shree Cements which holds a majority stake at the club.



"Besides Robbie, we have appointed seven foreign coaches who have top-level coaching experience. We hope our coaching staff will not only help the club achieve success but also the league as a whole," he added.



Fowler, who made over 369 competitive appearances for Liverpool and was capped 26 times for England, last managed Brisbane Roar in Australia's A-League until June this year. In 22 matches in charge, Fowler guided Brisbane Roar FC to 10 wins, five draws, and seven losses in what was his first full-time appointment as head coach since the end of his illustrious playing career.



A youth product of Liverpool, Fowler made his senior debut for Liverpool in 1993 and went on to play until 2001. In 2001, he moved to Leeds United where he had spent two seasons before joining Manchester City.



Fowler returned to Anfield in 2006 and spent two more seasons at the club finishing as the Liverpool's third-highest goalscorer with 183 goals.