Top 5 goals by Maradona | Video

Goal of the century
Diego Maradona scores his second goal against England in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals. File photo: AFP
Diego Maradona, arguably the greatest footballer of all time who died at the age of 60 on Wednesday, scored 34 goals for Argentina and an incredible 258 goals for his club teams.

Onmanorama picks the top five goals scored by the Argentine magician:

No. 5: Argentina vs Greece, 1994 World Cup group game

No. 4: Napoli vs AC Milan, 1987

No. 3: Napoli vs Lazio, 1984

No. 2: Argentina vs Belgium, 1986 World Cup semifinals (second goal)

No. 1: Argentina vs England, 1986 World Cup quarterfinals (Goal of the century)

