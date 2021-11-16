Switzerland book World Cup berth ahead of Italy

Lucerne (Switzerland): Switzerland striker Noah Okafor scored his first international goal as they brushed aside Bulgaria 4-0 to seal a place at next year's World Cup in Qatar as Group C winners.

Ruben Vargas, Cedric Itten and Remo Freuler were also on target for the hosts as they moved to 18 points from eight matches, two points ahead of European champions Italy.

The Italians were held to a 0-0 draw away to Northern Ireland and must now play in March's play offs.

England seal spot in style



Harry Kane scored four goals in England's 10-0 demolition of San Marino as Gareth Southgate's side made official their place in next year's World Cup finals.



Harry Kane shoots to score one of his four goal. Photo: AFP

In truth England needed only a point against the world's 210th and lowest-ranked footballing nation to guarantee top spot above Poland in Group I so the only real question was how many goals they would deliver to mark the occasion.

Kane duly filled his boots, following up his hat-trick in the 5-0 win against Albania on Friday with four goals before half-time, including two penalties, swelling his England tally to 48 to move joint-third on the all-time list with Gary Lineker.

Switzerland qualified for a fifth successive World Cup in some style, having also hit the post twice and had two goals ruled out for offside as they cut through the Bulgarian defence with ease.It was a special night for Swiss captain Xherdan Shaqiri, who marked his 100th appearance with an excellent performance, getting the ball rolling by setting up the home side's opener.

"It's like a dream for me in my 100th game for Switzerland," an excited Shaqiri told reporters. "I have to pay a big compliment to the team. We believed in it, we went into this match with confidence. Seldom has a day been as beautiful."

Okafor went close when he struck the post and the ball rolled agonisingly along the goalline before being cleared. But the 21-year-old was able to score his first international goal when Shaqiris cross provided a free header from six yards. Shaqiri came close to doubling the advantage when he struck the post from close-range. Mario Gavranovic laid on a pass for Vargas to run onto and the latter blasted the ball into the net to make it 2-0 in the 57th minute.

The home side had two goals ruled out for offside in quick succession, before Itten scored a third, and the rout was complete when Freuler rifled the ball past Bulgaria goalkeeper Ivan Karadzhov from the edge of the box.