Santosh Trophy: Kerala outplay Lakshadweep in opener

Kochi: Kerala began their campaign in the Santosh Trophy South Zone qualifiers with an emphatic 5-0 over Lakshadweep at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.

Nijo Gilbert drew first blood for the hosts in the fourth minute. Jesin doubled the lead in the 12th minute.

Thanveer's own goal in the 36th minute meant the home side led 3-0 at the half-time break.

S Rajesh made it 4-0 in the 82nd, while Arjun Jayaraj completed the tally in injury time.

Kerala's next game is against Andaman and Nicobar on Friday while they meet Puducherry in their final fixture on Sunday.

In a second match, Puducherry crushed Andaman & Nicobar 8-0. Forward Alson scored a hat-trick while Sri Rajendra Prasad bagged a brace.

Scores: Kerala 5 (Nijo Gilbert 4 (p), Jesin TK 12, Mohammed Thanveer 37 (OG), Rajesh S 82, Arjun Jayaraj 90+2) bt Lakshadweep 0, Puducherry 8 (Alson 16, 65, 66, Rajendra Prasad 45+2, 73, John Maju 10, Raul Palin 68, Maria Vivek 87)