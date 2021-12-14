ISL: Kerala Blasters lodge complaint against referee Venkatesh

Kerala Blasters have lodged a complaint with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) citing the incompetence of raferee R Venkatesh in the ongoing Indian Super League.

Blasters alleged in the letter that the referee made 'poor and biased' decisions in their games against Odisha FC and SC East Bengal. Blasters won 2-1 against Odisha, while they had a goal disallowed in the 1-1 draw with SCEB.

"In light of the poor and seemingly biased officiating in our last 2 games, both officiated by Mr. Venkatesh, the Club can confirm that we have written to the AIFF regarding the gross incompetence on display with respect to refereeing standards.



"The Club’s motive and endeavor are to ensure that the level of the beautiful game in India consistently increases. However, incidents of officiating incompetence (like the ones we were subjected to) drop the standards we are all collectively trying to raise and in turn harm the game and the fans who passionately support their teams.

"Keeping the rules and practices of the game in mind, we have outlined all the incidents which were clearly wrongly dealt with on the field by Mr. Venkatesh and hope that our letter, in all its detail, will result in the AIFF taking concrete steps towards making sure this doesn’t happen again," read the club statement.