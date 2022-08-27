KWL: Kerala United outplay Emirates Soccer Club

Kochi: Kerala United FC outplayed Emirates Soccer Club 5-1 to notch up their third win in the Kerala Women's League at the Maharaja's College Ground here on Saturday.

Baby Lalchhandami scored a brace for the winners, while Marbarin Nongrum, Antrika and Pristy C A scored one each. Anitha had given Emirates the lead in the eighth minute.

Marbarin was named player of the match.

Result: Kerala United FC 5 (Baby Lalchhandami 44, 47; Marbarin Nongrum 15, Antrika 31, Pristy C A 70 (pen) bt Emirates Soccer Club 1 (Anitha 8).

