FIFA World Cup: Morocco hold Croatia to goalless draw

Reuters
Published: November 23, 2022 04:26 PM IST Updated: November 23, 2022 05:33 PM IST
Luka Modric
Croatia's Luka Modric and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi fight for the ball. Photo: AFP/Kiril Kudryavtsev
Topic | Football

Al Khor (Qatar): Croatia, runners-up at the last World Cup, were held to a 0-0 draw by Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday in their opening Group F match at the tournament in Qatar.

The Croats, beaten by France in the 2018 final in Moscow, had the better of the chances, with Dejan Lovren having an effort cleared off the line and Nikola Vlasic's close shot saved by the legs of Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesryi might have given the north Africans an early lead but was unable to get a decent touch onto Hakim Ziyech's dangerous cross.

In the second half Achraf Hakimi's powerful free-kick was parried by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Belgium and Canada play later in Wednesday's other Group F match at Al Rayyan

