FIFA World Cup: Brazil race to 4-0 lead against South Korea | Live updates

Doha: Goals by Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta powered Brazil to a commanding 4-0 lead over South Korea at half-time in the pre-quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup.

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Neymar converted a penalty to double the lead in the 13th minute. Richarlison made it 3-0 in the 29th and Paqueta scored the fouth in the 36th.

The winners will meet Croatia in the quarterfinals.

The teams: Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (capt), Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison.

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Jung Woo-young, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min (capt), Hwang Hee-chan, Cho Gue-sung.