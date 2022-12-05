Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

FIFA World Cup: Brazil race to 4-0 lead against South Korea | Live updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 05, 2022 11:38 PM IST Updated: December 06, 2022 01:29 AM IST
Brazil
Brazil players celebrate their second goal. Photo: AFP/Glyn Kirk
Topic | Football

Doha: Goals by Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison and  Lucas Paqueta powered Brazil to a commanding 4-0 lead over South Korea at half-time in the pre-quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup.

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Neymar converted a penalty to double the lead in the 13th minute. Richarlison made it 3-0 in the 29th and Paqueta scored the fouth in the 36th.

The winners will meet Croatia in the quarterfinals.

Vinicius Junior
Vinicius Junior celebrates after teammate Lucas Paqueta scored their fourth goal. Photo: Reuters/Annegret Hilse

The teams: Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (capt), Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison.

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Jung Woo-young, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min (capt), Hwang Hee-chan, Cho Gue-sung.

LIVE UPDATES
  • 1 min ago

    Raphinha draws a save again

    SHARE
  • 3 mins ago

    It's still 4-0 as we reach the hour mark

    SHARE
  • 6 mins ago

    Raphinha shoots wide

    SHARE
  • 7 mins ago

    Neymar wins a free-kick

    SHARE
  • 9 mins ago

    Raphinha forces a fine save. So nearly 5-0!

    SHARE
  • 10 mins ago

    Brazilian legends Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos and Cafu enjoying the action

    SHARE
  • 12 mins ago

    Korea moving forward much more in these early minutes of the second half

    SHARE
  • 13 mins ago

    Brazil come again and get a corner kick

    SHARE
  • 15 mins ago

    Korea have nothing to lose now and that might suit them

    SHARE
  • 16 mins ago

    What a chance for Son!

    SHARE
SHOW MORE
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.