FIFA World Cup: Brazil race to 4-0 lead against South Korea | Live updates

Doha: Goals by Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta powered Brazil to a commanding 4-0 lead over South Korea at half-time in the pre-quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup.
Vinicius Jr opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Neymar converted a penalty to double the lead in the 13th minute. Richarlison made it 3-0 in the 29th and Paqueta scored the fouth in the 36th.
The winners will meet Croatia in the quarterfinals.
The teams: Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (capt), Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison.
South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Jung Woo-young, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min (capt), Hwang Hee-chan, Cho Gue-sung.
-
1 min ago
Raphinha draws a save again
-
3 mins ago
It's still 4-0 as we reach the hour mark
-
6 mins ago
Raphinha shoots wide
-
7 mins ago
Neymar wins a free-kick
-
9 mins ago
Raphinha forces a fine save. So nearly 5-0!
-
10 mins ago
Brazilian legends Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos and Cafu enjoying the action
-
12 mins ago
Korea moving forward much more in these early minutes of the second half
-
13 mins ago
Brazil come again and get a corner kick
-
15 mins ago
Korea have nothing to lose now and that might suit them
-
16 mins ago
What a chance for Son!