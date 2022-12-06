FIFA World Cup: Ramos stars as Portugal lead Swiss 4-1 | Live updates

Goncalo Ramos, who started in place of Cristiano Ronaldo, starred with a brace as Portugal lead 4-1 against Switzerland in their World Cup last-16 clash on Tuesday.
Ramos scored a stunner in the 17th minute, while Pepe, who is the captain in place of Ronaldo, headed home off a corner in the 33rd. Ramos scored again on resumption of play to make it 3-0. Raphael Guerreiro made it 4-1 before Manuel Akanji pulled one back.
The winners will meet Morocco in the quarterfinals.
The teams: Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, William Carvalho, Goncalo Ramos
-
2 mins ago
More than 60 minutes played. Can the Swiss make it interesting?
-
6 mins ago
Akanji was at the right place to slot in off the corner
-
7 mins ago
Switzerland have pulled one back!
-
8 mins ago
Most of the experts expected this to be really tight game!
-
9 mins ago
Raphael Guerreiro with the fourth goal for Portugal!
-
10 mins ago
What a night this has been Ramos!
-
11 mins ago
Surely, there is no way back for Switzerland
-
14 mins ago
Ramos with his second of the night and Portugal lead 3-0!
-
15 mins ago
Ronaldo is warming up on the sidelines
-
15 mins ago
The Swiss backline does the job this time
Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Edimilson Fernandes, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Schaer, Xherdan Shaqiri