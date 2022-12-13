Malayalam
FIFA World Cup: Argentina versus Croatia semifinal | Live updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 13, 2022 11:33 PM IST Updated: December 14, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Kovacic and De Paul
Croatia's Mateo Kovacic and Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul for possession. Photo: AFP/Juan Mabromata
Topic | Football

Lionel Messi's Argentina take on Luka Modric's Croatia in the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium. The match will kick-off at 12.30 am (IST).

The second semifinal will be played between holders France and giant-killers Morocco on Wednesday.

The teams: Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi.

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Borna Sosa, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic.

LIVE UPDATES
  • Just now

    Croatia get a free-kick after a counter-attack

  • Just now

     Enzo Fernandez tests Croatian keeper Livakovic with a long-ranger

  • 4 mins ago

    Messi getting more involved now

  • 6 mins ago

    20  minutes over and it's been a cagey affair to say the least

  • 8 mins ago

    Sosa can't keep the ball in play. Tame end to a promising move

  • 10 mins ago

    Argetina see off the corner without much trouble

  • 10 mins ago

    15 minutes played

  • 11 mins ago

    Croatia get a corner kick

  • 12 mins ago

    Messi has an appeal for a free-kick turned down

  • 13 mins ago

    Modric concedes a free-kick as he brings down Mac Allister

