FIFA World Cup: Argentina versus Croatia semifinal | Live updates

Lionel Messi's Argentina take on Luka Modric's Croatia in the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium. The match will kick-off at 12.30 am (IST).
The second semifinal will be played between holders France and giant-killers Morocco on Wednesday.
The teams: Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi.
Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Borna Sosa, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic.
-
Just now
Croatia get a free-kick after a counter-attack
-
Just now
Enzo Fernandez tests Croatian keeper Livakovic with a long-ranger
-
4 mins ago
Messi getting more involved now
-
6 mins ago
20 minutes over and it's been a cagey affair to say the least
-
8 mins ago
Sosa can't keep the ball in play. Tame end to a promising move
-
10 mins ago
Argetina see off the corner without much trouble
-
10 mins ago
15 minutes played
-
11 mins ago
Croatia get a corner kick
-
12 mins ago
Messi has an appeal for a free-kick turned down
-
13 mins ago
Modric concedes a free-kick as he brings down Mac Allister