The broadcast rights for the Indian Super League (ISL) season beginning February 14 was on Monday awarded to FanCode. The sports streaming platform outbid five other parties who showed interest in the broadcast and production of the premier men's football league in the country.

The deal is understood to be for ₹8.62 crore a season. However, the culmination of a five-month drama has come at a significant cost for Indian football. The previous broadcast rights deal was for ₹275 crore for a season.

Until last season, Sports18 channels and Asianet Plus did live telecast, while the live streaming was done on JioCinema app and website.

Meanwhile, the production rights for the world feed of the league was awarded to Kolkata-based Kaleidoscope Production Services (KPS). The bids were opened today after the Request for Proposal tender had been released on January 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development clears the final hurdle in the start of the league, which had run into a period of uncertainty since late 2025 after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) failed to renew its commercial rights deal with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), a subsidiary of Reliance.

The ISL season is set to begin on Valentine's Day with Mohun Bagan SG taking on Kerala Blasters. A second fixture on the day will feature FC Goa and Inter Kashi. The fixtures have not been officially announced yet by the broadcasters.