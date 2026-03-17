Iran reportedly wants its World Cup matches moved from the United States to Mexico. However, FIFA has reportedly refused the request, even as the crisis in the Middle East remains intense.

On Tuesday, Iran's Embassy in Mexico said the country is negotiating with FIFA. The United States, Mexico and Canada are the hosts of the tournament, starting June 11.

All three of Iran's Group (G) stage matches are scheduled to be played in the US. Iran are set to open against New Zealand at Inglewood in Los Angeles on June 15, and will remain there to play Belgium six days later. Iran's third match, against Egypt, is in Seattle.

US President Donald Trump recently discouraged Iran from attending the tournament due to safety concerns. Iran were one of the direct qualifiers from the Asian Football Confederation.

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In the context, the Embassy posted a statement attributed to Iranian football federation president Mehdi Taj. "When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America," the statement said. "We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico."

Though FIFA has yet to issue an official statement in response, The Athletic reported that the football body is unwilling to change the schedule.

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"FIFA is in regular contact with all participating member associations, including IR Iran, to discuss planning for the FIFA World Cup 2026," a FIFA spokesperson told The Athletic.

"FIFA is looking forward to all participating teams competing as per the match schedule announced on 6 December 2025."