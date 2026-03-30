March 31 could signal a fresh start for the Indian men’s football team when they play Hong Kong in an AFC Asian Cup qualifier in Kochi. The match will kick off at 7 pm.

From a qualification point of view, Team India have nothing to gain as they were eliminated much before arriving in Kochi, with no wins in five rounds.

But the one-off fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which is essentially an inconsequential match for both sides, could kickstart something fresh for the Blue Tigers, especially if a certain Aussie starts, and preferably, scores.

Ryan Williams is set to become the first foreign-born player to lead an Indian attack. The 32-year-old, who was born in Perth and represented Australia as recently as 2019, is now an Indian passport holder.

Ryan Williams, who recently accepted Indian citizenship, is in line to make his debut. Photo: AIFF

ADVERTISEMENT

His Indian ancestry is what made it possible. Williams’ mother is from Mumbai, while his grandfather, Lincoln Grostate, had represented Bombay in the Santosh Trophy. He could not get an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from FIFA for India’s tie with Bangladesh in November, but now he has.

“It’s a full-circle moment,” Williams was quoted by the All India Football Federation. “For my grandfather to have played in the Santosh Trophy, and now for his grandson to come back and be part of the Indian national team, it’s something really special. It’s something my family is very proud of.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Kerala football, the moment when Williams takes the field will be one to remember for a long time, as Team India returns to the southern state after 10 years. Kochi last hosted an international football match in March 2016 when India took on Turkmenistan in a FIFA World Cup qualifier. The visitors won that match 2-1.

The presence of three Malayalis in Khalid Jamil’s squad makes it extra special, and one of them – Bijoy Varghese – is hoping to make his debut. Winger Ashique Kuruniyan and Midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad are the other Malayalis in the squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bijoy, a native of Pulluvila in Thiruvananthapuram, would be hoping he gets a chance to start. The 26-year-old was part of the Kerala Blasters squad in the 2021-22 season and it would be quite a special moment for him to make his national debut on a familiar turf. The Blasters play their home matches in the Indian Super League in Kochi.

“It is the first time I have been called up to the national team at any level. I have a lot to learn from the camp... My first camp in Kerala is a special moment for me. My family has never seen me play, so it will be a great moment for them to see me if I get to play,” Bijoy told AIFF.