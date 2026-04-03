Kerala Blasters' biggest fan group, Manjappada, has announced a complete boycott of the club's remaining matches in the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The Manjappada issued a statement declaring a full withdrawal from matchday activities on the eve of the Blasters' away match against Sporting Club Delhi. The decision comes within days of the impressive support the Manjappada gave the Indian team during an AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong at the Jawaharlal Nehru International (JNI) Stadium in Kochi on March 31.

Though the boycott is not expected to have much impact in the away match in Delhi on Sunday, the club should feel it in the next home fixture against NorthEast United in Kochi on April 15. The Blasters have five more home matches this season, including three in April (vs NEUFC on 15th, vs Jamshedpur on 18th, vs Odisha on 23rd).

The Manjappada's was a visible presence in the East gallery of the JNI, which is often decorated with huge banners and tifos. The fan group rolled up the banners during a 1-3 defeat to Punjab FC in the last match on March 21.

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Now, the Manjappada has announced that it will remove 'all banners, flags, speakers and materials' from the stadium. "No involvement in the sale or distribution of match tickets during the boycott," the Manjappada posted.

The Blasters are winless in the season, with just a point from six rounds, and parted ways with head coach David Catala during the international break in March. Former Bengaluru FC head coach Ashley Westwood has been appointed as the interim boss.

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According to the Manjappada, the decision 'comes after continued frustration, disappointment and a lack of meaningful response to the concerns raised by the fans who form the heart and soul of this club'.

"Our absence from the stands is a statement, a clear and united message that the current situation is unacceptable. We refuse to continue supporting silently while our voices are ignored and our passion is taken for granted.

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"Our return will not be based on words or promises, but on genuine, clear and decisive actions. These actions must directly address our concerns and demonstrate a true commitment to change.

"We demand a club that respects its supporters, values their loyalty, and listens to their voice. Until we see real efforts and accountability, our boycott will remain," the Manjappada posted.