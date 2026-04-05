When it seemed nothing worse could happen to Kerala Blasters, a former player coached by a former trainer returned to hurt them.

Mohammed Aimen scored in the 36th minute, and Babovic netted from a counterattack on 90+8 minutes as Sporting Club Delhi defeated the Blasters 2-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) in Delhi on Easter Sunday.

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It was the first win of the season for Delhi, coached by former Blasters assistant Tomasz Tchorz. For the Blasters, it was a sixth defeat in seven rounds, and a first under interim head coach Ashley Westwood. The experienced English manager had taken over from David Catala, who was sacked during the international break in March.

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Lakshadweep native Aimen was a fan favourite at the Blasters, and his exit during a turbulent pre-season had upset a large section of the fans. Aimen, a product of the Blasters' youth system, gave another reason for the club's angry supporters with Delhi's opener.

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Gogou did the hard work after cutting in from the right flank before finding an unmarked Aimen in front of the goal for a tap-in. Defenders Aiban and Matias Hernandez were guilty of letting Delhi score without a fuss.

Aimen had troubled the Blasters earlier in the half, with a shot from range and was denied by a timely tackle from Fallou. But this goal was probably written in his name, and, as is the norm in club football, Aimen chose not to celebrate his first goal of the season against his former side.

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Tchorz, an assistant to Mikael Stahre, was sent off later in the match for a second yellow card. But not having their manager on the touchline did not trouble Delhi much. The Blasters had received a red card with Aiban Dohling sent off in the 85th minute.

The Blasters next play Bengaluru FC in Bengaluru on April 11 and will return home to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on April 15 to host NorthEast United. However, one thing is certain: there won't be many fans to greet them as the Manjappada, their biggest fan group, has announced a boycott.