The Indian men’s football team will play a four-nation friendly tournament in London, England in May. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said India, Nigeria, Jamaica and Zimbabwe will play the Unity Cup at The Valley, the home ground of Charlton Athletic Football Club, between May 26 and 30.

All other participating countries are ranked above India (136), with Zimbabwe the closest at 130. Nigeria are the highest-ranked (26), while Jamaica are 71st.

India will face Jamaica in the second semifinal on May 27 at midnight (IST), while Nigeria and Zimbabwe play the other match. The winners will advance to the final on May 30, while the losing sides will contest in the third-place play-off.

India last played in the United Kingdom 24 years ago. It was 2002 when India played two friendlies against Jamaica, losing 0-3 in Watford and playing out a goalless draw in Wolverhampton. Jo Paul Ancheri and Ajayan were among the Malayalis in the Indian squad that also comprised Bhaichung Bhutia.

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AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said the tournament offers the Indian team a valuable opportunity to compete against “strong and respected opponents”.

“Facing teams with rich footballing histories, including those that have participated in FIFA World Cups and have consistently been among the leading sides in their respective continents, will provide our players with important exposure and experience as we continue to build for the future,” Satyanarayan was quoted by the AIFF.