FIFA President Gianni Infantino has once again said that he hopes Iran would play the FIFA World Cup 2026 even as the country is involved in a war with the United States and Israel.

"The Iranian team is coming for sure, yes," Infantino said at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum. “We hope that by then, of course, the situation will be a peaceful situation. As I said, that would definitely help. But Iran has to come. Of course, they represent their people. They have qualified. The players want to play.”

This is not the first time FIFA and its president have sounded optimistic about Iran's participation. In mid-March, FIFA refused to entertain an Iranian request to move its matches from the US to Canada. On April 1, FIFA released its updated schedule featuring all 48 participating teams for the World Cup starting June 11.

As per the latest FIFA schedule, all three of Iran’s group matches are to take place in the US, with two set to happen at Inglewood in California and one in Seattle. In March, Trump put out a bizarre social media post: “The Iran national soccer team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.”

“I went to see them. They are actually quite a good team as well,” Infantino said. “And they really want to play and they should play. Sports should be outside of politics now,” said the FIFA boss before acknowledging that politics cannot be separated from sports.

“OK we don't live on the moon, we live on planet Earth. But you know, if there is nobody else that believes in building bridges and in keeping them, you know, intact and together, well, we are doing that job.”

Iran are in Group G, alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. Iran's first match is against New Zealand at Inglewood on June 15. The World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, will be held till July 19.