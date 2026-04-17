Jessel Carneiro, a former captain at Kerala Blasters, has accused Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys of deteriorating the atmosphere at the club.

“The person responsible for everything happening in Kerala Blasters is Karolis. Take it from me,” said Jessel Carneiro in a video posted as a story on his Instagram handle.

Carneiro tore into the Lithuanian, who has been working at the Blasters since 2020, for a failed transfer policy that has allegedly made it difficult for the three-time finalists to line up a squad capable of challenging for the title.

Also Read No banners or flags! Manjappada to boycott all ISL home matches of Kerala Blasters

“Everybody is changing, from the bus driver to the photographer. The guy who is not changing is Karolis. Where is he? Why is he not addressing the fans?” Carneiro said. The Goan defender spent three seasons with the Blasters, captaining them for a couple of seasons, including the 2021-22 season, when the team played its third ISL final.

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In his video, Carneiro accused Karolis and CEO Abhik Chatterjee of playing with fans' emotions. He credited the fans, especially the Manjappada, for highlighting the issues at the club, and urged the owners to take action.

“I don’t have anything against the owner, Mr Prasad sir. I respect you and will respect you until my last breath. But what is holding you back, my brother Nikhil (Nimmagadda, Director, Kerala Blasters). Everything is in front of you, the fans are doing their job, Manjappada has been doing their job, showing you everything possible.

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“You are the high authority and you can do the needful. I don’t know why this guy (Karolis) is still in the club with no results. I really don’t understand,” Carneiro said.

The Blasters are going through their worst season ever, lying 13th in the points table on five points from nine rounds, just four points off the relegation spot. The Blasters sacked head coach David Catala after the Spaniard managed just a point from six rounds. Under interim coach Ashley Westwood, the club has made four points from three matches.

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The Manjappada and other fan groups are boycotting the Blasters' matches, protesting alleged mismanagement from those running the club.