Saudi Arabia have sacked head coach Herve Renard two months before the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Frenchman managed Saudi Arabia to a famous 2-1 win over eventual world champions Argentina in the 2022 edition, held in Qatar.

Renard returned to coach Saudi in 2024 after spending a couple of seasons with the French women’s team. Under Renard, Saudi had qualified for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico by finishing top of Group B in the fourth round of the AFC qualifiers.

“That’s football. Saudi Arabia have qualified for the World Cup seven times, including twice with me,” Renard told the news agency AFP. “And there’s only one coach who has led them through both the qualifiers and the World Cup; that’s me, in 2022. At least there will be that sense of pride,” the 57-year-old Frenchman was quoted by the agency.

Renard will be remembered for the World Cup win over Argentina in 2022. His stirring half-time pep talk went viral after the Saudis bounced back from 0-1. Messi had put Argentina ahead with a penalty in the 10th minute. Al-Shehri and Al-Dawsari scored in the 48th and 53rd minutes to secure three points. That was, however, Saudi Arabia's only win in the group stage as they finished fourth and failed to advance.

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The Saudis are set to make their third straight appearance at a FIFA World Cup. They are drawn alongside Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde in Group H.