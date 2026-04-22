English Premier League side Chelsea have sacked manager Liam Rosenior following the worst scoring drought the club has had in 114 years.

Rosenior's departure comes shortly after the Blues lost 0-3 to Brighton, making it five defeats in a row in the Premier League, all without scoring. That is the club's worst goalless run in the Premier League since 1912.

Chelsea have slipped to seventh position, with a spot in the Champions League next season seeming unlikely. “This has not been a decision the club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season,” Chelsea FC said in a statement.

“Calum McFarlane will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach until the end of the season with support from existing club backroom staff, as we strive to achieve European qualification and progress in the FA Cup.

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“As the club works to bring stability to the Head Coach position, we will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment,” the statement read. Rosenior took charge following the departure of Enzo Maresca in early January.