It remains to be seen whether Kerala Blasters can bring back their protesting fans to the stadium for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) season. But what has become certain is that more former players are ready to rub shoulders with C K Vineeth in his act of defiance against an ongoing boycott.

Former striker Mohammed Rafi has said he would join Vineeth in cheering for the team in their next home match, against Mohammedan SC on May 10. Vineeth was in attendance during the last two matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, which the Blasters won. His social media appeals led to more than 11,000 fans filling up the venue during the 2-1 win over Odisha FC on April 23.

“I couldn’t come for the Odisha match. But I will be there for the May 10 match against Mohamedans,” Mohammed Rafi said in a video message posted on his Instagram handle. “I’ll be there in the East gallery with Vineeth,” said the former striker.

Just like Vineeth, Rafi was a fan favourite during the initial years. He famously opened the scoring for the Blasters in the 2016 final, which they lost to ATK in penalties. The native of Trikaripur in the Kasaragod district was known for his heading skills, because of which he was affectionately called the ‘headmaster’.

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“You supported us when we played. Now let us support them together; I’m inviting you all,” Rafi said.

The Blasters’ season has witnessed a transformation since Ashley Westwood’s appointment as interim head coach during the international break in March. From having just a point in six rounds, the Blasters have made it to 11 points from 11 rounds, including three wins and a draw in the last four rounds.

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After Mohammedans, the Blasters will host FC Goa on May 17. While they can no longer win the title, the Blasters would want to finish the season on a high. Meanwhile, the Manjappada, which is the club’s largest fan group, has reiterated its call for a boycott, alleging mismanagement by those running the franchise, especially Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys.