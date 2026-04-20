A major shake-up in Kerala Blasters' operations is expected soon, as the Fan Advisory Board (FAB) set up by the club has echoed the general sentiment of protesting supporters and demanded the removal of Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys, among other changes.

The FAB put out its 'Letter of No Confidence in the Management of Kerala Blasters' on social media platforms on Monday. The club's fan groups, including the popular Manjappada, have been boycotting the home matches, alleging mismanagement by those running the club.

As per the FAB letter, it has been shared with the club's ownership and CEO, Abhik Chatterjee. "This letter is not written lightly. It reflects a clear breaking point in fan sentiment," the letter says, adding that the FAB reached out to other major fan groups seeking alignment.

Also Read No banners or flags! Manjappada to boycott all ISL home matches of Kerala Blasters

Unlike Manjappada, Blasters Army, and other fan groups, which operate independently, the FAB was constituted by the club in January 2025, with the stated aim of giving fans "a direct platform to share their perspectives and insights with the club’s senior management".

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The FAB has held Skinkys accountable for 'repeated failures in player recruitment, retention and absence of a coherent long-term sporting vision'.

It has also called for an 'immediate review and restructuring of roles held by individuals with personal or familial connections to senior leadership within the club, to address serious and widespread concerns of nepotism'. This point is allegedly linked to the CEO, as the issue of nepotism was recently raised against Chatterjee by former club captain Jessel Carneiro.

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As per the club website, the FAB comprises "14 representatives from diverse backgrounds", which "will serve as an official communication channel, ensuring transparency, inclusion, and collaboration between the club and its supporters".