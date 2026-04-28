The most-watched Indian football video of the day was posted by a non-footballer -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The reel featured PM Modi kicking a football with a bunch of schoolchildren in Gangtok. In 12 hours, two Instagram edits combined reached at least 26 million viewers, almost 7 million on Facebook, and over 10 million on X.

Dressed in a blue tracksuit, Modi entertained a dozen or so boys and girls with his gamesmanship. There were plenty of smiles and cheers. Little passes, culminating at the feet of the targetman, the PM, who scored his first by poking near post with the left foot.

The kids gathered for high fives, and the play went on. In the next edit, the PM hits one with the outside of his right into the right corner for Goal No 2.

“Sir, you have scored twice, one more and it would be a hat-trick,” reminded a kid. And the PM made his day by lifting one into the net with his left. Could the goalkeeper have done better? Perhaps. But PM Modi had his hat-trick.

At the end, the PM urged the young boys and girls to popularise the game. “India is trying to host the Olympics. Be ready for that,” the PM said.

Various heads of state have participated in sporting events for promotion and fun. Recently, former US President Barack Obama played one-on-one for fun with NBA star Anthony Edwards. Even during his presidency, he was filmed playing with NBA players.

French President Emmanuel Macron has competed in charity football matches on more than one occasion, often alongside former players. On multiple occasions, he has scored at least a penalty.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been filmed competing in several sports, especially combat events. Videos of Putin, a judo practitioner with a black belt, sparring with Olympic judokas are available on YouTube.