This FIFA World Cup, expect to see some unusual sending-off incidents as the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which determines the Laws of the Game, has approved red cards for players who cover their mouths to conceal discriminatory behaviour.

“At the discretion of the competition organiser, any player covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent may be sanctioned with a red card,” the IFAB said after a special meeting in Vancouver.

The rule change has been introduced in the wake of an incident from February featuring Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr, who reported racist abuse against Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni during a Champions League match.

Vinicius raised his complaint with the referee after a confrontation with Prestianni, following which play was halted for nearly ten minutes. This month, Argentine Prestianni was handed a six-match ban by UEFA for discriminatory conduct.

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Recently, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said such incidents warrant a red card, as it has to be presumed that something unacceptable was said, because otherwise the player wouldn't cover his mouth.

Why is the rule change problematic?

However, there are concerns with the rule change. Experts fear officials would come under immense pressure as unless the alleged abuse is heard by referees or picked up on microphones, there is no way of knowing with certainty whether the accused player is guilty of the offence.

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Besides, players covering their mouths while talking on the field, both with teammates and opponents, is common (see cover image). It is mostly done to avoid professional lip-readers from decoding their remarks.

Another reason players cover their mouths is the loud atmosphere in a stadium, which can make it difficult to be heard even at close range.

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The FIFA World Cup 2026, to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is the first with 48 participating nations. It will be held from June 11 to July 19. Lionel Messi's Argentina are the reigning world champions, having won their third title in Qatar in 2022.