Former Australian striker Michael Matricciani, who once played for a Kerala club, is emerging as a global sensation in football coaching.

The 40-year-old, who is the Head Coach of Melbourne City Women, was recently named among ESPN's Top 20 women's club football managers in the world.

Matricciani features in an illustrious list headlined by Jonatan Giraldez of OL Lyonnes and Sonia Bompastor of Chelsea.

In his first senior coaching stint, which began in the 2024-25 season, Matricciani guided Melbourne City to the Premiership. He repeated the success in the 2025-26 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before venturing into coaching, Matricciani played as a striker. He spent the majority of his senior years in his home country, representing clubs such as MetroStars, Campbelltown and Adelaide United before setting out on an adventure in the south of India.

Matricciani joined Kozhikode-based Viva Kerala in the 2011-12 season, making a handful of appearances and scoring at least a goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back then, Viva Kerala (renamed Chirag United) was the biggest club in the state, playing in the I-League, which was the men's first division in the country. Since the emergence of the Indian Super League (ISL), the I-League has been demoted to the second tier and was recently renamed the Indian Football League.

Viva Kerala, which launched a host of popular Malayali players, including C K Vineeth, is no longer in operation.