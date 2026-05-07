After the smash hit 'Waka Waka', Pop Queen Shakira will bring out the official song for FIFA World Cup 2026 titled 'Dai Dai'.

The Colombian singer released a minute-long teaser of the song on Thursday across various social media platforms. The full song featuring Nigerian singer Burna Boy is expected to be released on May 14.

In the teaser, Shakira performs inside the majestic Maracana Stadium in Brazil. She performs with a troupe of dancers before an aerial view of the stadium is revealed, with the phrase 'We are ready'.

Shakira's first collaboration with the FIFA World Cup was for the 2010 edition held in South Africa.

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The performance of 'Waka Waka' (This time for Africa) became a global hit and remains one of the most popular World Cup anthems. Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin's 'The Cup of Life' was one of the first major hits used for FIFA World Cups.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, starting June 11. The upcoming edition will be the first with 48 participating nations, an increase from the usual 32.